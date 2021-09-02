Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSTR. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $467.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

