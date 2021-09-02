CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTRE opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

