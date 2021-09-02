Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

