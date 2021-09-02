Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

