Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
