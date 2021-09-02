Cartesi (CTSI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $75.46 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $332.99 million and $75.46 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00157427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.07563274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.43 or 0.99933959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00810301 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

