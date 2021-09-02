Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $233.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.45.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

