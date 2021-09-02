Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $174.63 million and approximately $35.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00132219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00157059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.43 or 0.07552174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,954.78 or 0.99689344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00812059 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,317,521,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,387,860,995 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

