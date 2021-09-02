Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

CBIO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,105. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

