Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,000 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.