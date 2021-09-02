Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 438,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,879,977. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.