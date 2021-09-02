Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

