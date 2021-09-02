Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.81. 190,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,854. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

