CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.
Shares of CBAT stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.33.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.
