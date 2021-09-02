CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CBAT stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 138.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 232,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 135,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

