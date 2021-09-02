Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4742 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Cementos Argos has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos SA is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos SA

