Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 141,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

