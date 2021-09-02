Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.82 on Monday. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

