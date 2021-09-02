Ceres (CERES) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,774.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $189.44 or 0.00390042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $17,774.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ceres has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,800 coins and its circulating supply is 7,800 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

