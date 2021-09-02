CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Achieves $149.86 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00005428 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $149.86 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,858,414 coins and its circulating supply is 56,307,256 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.