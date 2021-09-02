CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CESDF shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

