CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GIB stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.