CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GIB stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $157,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CGI by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CGI by 946.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

