ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

