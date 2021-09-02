ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

