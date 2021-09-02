ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 453,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,294. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.
In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
CHPT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
