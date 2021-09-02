ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 453,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,294. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

