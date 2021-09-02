ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $330,420.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,080.05 or 0.99945035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00066295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009456 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007861 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

