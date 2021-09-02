Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 645 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $359.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.27. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

