Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK opened at $323.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $326.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.