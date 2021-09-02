Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.