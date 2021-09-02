Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,976 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 12,248,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

