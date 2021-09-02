Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,371.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

