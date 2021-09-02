China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE SNP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 187,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,503. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $2.4742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.17%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

