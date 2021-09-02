Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

