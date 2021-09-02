CIBC Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANCUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

