Cinedigm (CIDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is set to issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 1,983.74% and a negative net margin of 199.94%.

Shares of CIDM opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Cinedigm worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

