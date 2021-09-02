Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.19.

CGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE CGX traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.45. 567,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.78. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

