Citigroup Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock worth $90,567,855. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

