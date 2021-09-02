Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

C opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,725,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,932,000 after purchasing an additional 157,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

