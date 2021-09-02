Citigroup Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSPG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DSP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

