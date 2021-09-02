Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,479,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $5,996,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $2,034,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $740,111,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

