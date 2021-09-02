Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 781 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH opened at $304.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

