Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.80. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.