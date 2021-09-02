Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.