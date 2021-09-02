Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,505,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $153,410,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

