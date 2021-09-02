Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

JHX opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

