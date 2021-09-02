Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after buying an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,006,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $56.54 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

