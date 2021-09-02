Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

