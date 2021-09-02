CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Shares of CNF stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 650.91, a current ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.84.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

