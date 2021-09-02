CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CNP Assurances stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. CNP Assurances has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

