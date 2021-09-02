Cobak Token (CBK) Market Cap Reaches $13.05 Million

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and $89.61 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00009394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

