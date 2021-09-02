Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CCEP opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $110,560,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $71,326,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $62,606,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.