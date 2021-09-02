Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Financial Survey

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkeley Lights and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 143.30%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 68.17%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 36.97 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -25.49 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

